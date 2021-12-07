Howard woman sentenced to 15 years' prison in child neglect death of her 5-year-old son whose body she hid in trunk of her car

GREEN BAY - A Howard woman who hid the death of her 5-year-old son was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison, after a judge heard from broken-hearted relatives of the boy.

Sagal Hussein, 26, in October pleaded no contest to child neglect resulting in death and hiding the corpse of a child, both felonies. She also admitted to three misdemeanor charges: one of resisting or obstructing an officer and two of child neglect.

She will serve 15 years on prison followed by 10 of probation for the two felony offenses. She'll serve shorter sentences for the misdemeanor offenses; those will run concurrently.

The mummified and partially decomposed body of Josias Marquez, 5, was found in the trunk of Hussein's car in late March 2020. The boy — who had been blind, had cerebral palsy, was unable to feed himself and suffered from frequent seizures as a result of bacterial meningitis he contracted as a baby — had last been seen several months earlier.

Josias' father, James Marquez, broke down as he told Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh about struggling to tell his other children why Josias never came home from his mother's last winter.

"I've got no type of answers; I don't even know what day he died," Marquez said. "My kids are gonna grow older and ask more questions.

"She took my son," he added, fighting back tears. "She took my son."

The boy's grandmother told the court "all we're asking is justice for Josias."

Hussein also broke down when speaking before sentencing. She painted a picture of her panicking after going into the child's room and discovering that his body had gone cold, likely from a seizure.

"As a parent watching your child suffer is one of the greatest pains you can feel," she said. "This will be something that I’ll forever have to live with."

District Attorney David Lasee, however, said Hussein's actions before and after the child's death did not seem like those of a mother who loved her son.

He said it was clear that Hussein had been underfeeding the child, then made what he said was a curious decision to discontinue medication he had been prescribed to fight his seizures in favor of "CBD because she saw it on the Internet." Meanwhile, he said, her drinking and drug use had increased in the year before Josias died.

After the boy's death, Lasee continued, Hussein continued her "elaborate lie" that had local police "on a wild goose chase." Eventually, Lasee said, she hid the child's body in a garage and covered him with trash to cover the smell of decay.

"What type of person," he said, "could engage in such depravity with regard to her own child?"

Hussein appeared via Zoom during the sentencing in Brown County Circuit Court.

