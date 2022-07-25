Howard woman shot; man arrested and expected to face charge of attempted homicide

HOWARD - A man is expected to be charged with attempted homicide in connection with a shooting Saturday night at a residence on Alta Street.

Deputies were called about 9:30 p.m. to an Alta Street address where a woman was reported to have been shot, the Brown County Sheriff's Office said. The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, the sheriff's office said.

The suspected gunman had run from the shooting scene, but officers found a man matching the shooter's description less than a mile away about 10:05 p.m. He was booked into the county jail early Sunday.

The Press-Gazette is not identifying the man until he has been formally charged.

