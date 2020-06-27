Howden Joinery Group Plc's (LON:HWDN) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that Howden Joinery Group's (LON:HWDN) stock increased by 9.1% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Howden Joinery Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Howden Joinery Group is:

34% = UK£209m ÷ UK£615m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.34.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Howden Joinery Group's Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

To begin with, Howden Joinery Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Howden Joinery Group's moderate 5.1% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Howden Joinery Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 13% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Howden Joinery Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Howden Joinery Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Howden Joinery Group has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 37% (or a retention ratio of 63%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Howden Joinery Group has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 36%. Still, forecasts suggest that Howden Joinery Group's future ROE will drop to 24% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.