Howdy, neigh-bor: Horses get loose in Ross Township, caught on doorbell cam

Two horses went for a stroll through Ross Township on Wednesday afternoon.

The horses were spotted in the Bellevue Road area and even detected on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

Ross Township residents were quite surprised to see two horses strolling down the road this afternoon. A neighbor's doorbell camera caught them in action as they hoofed around. >> https://t.co/KU48xNuueH pic.twitter.com/7xjCx9LGqF — WPXI (@WPXI) January 24, 2024

Viewer photos show that Ross Township police were able to get the horses to safety.

It’s unclear where the horses got loose from. We’ve reached out to Ross Township Police for more information but have not heard back yet.

