Howell chamber renovations adding new co-working space, "business hub"

A rendering shows plans for a renovated kitchen area, co-working and conference space at the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce

HOWELL — Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber officials are in the midst of creating of a new co-working space and business support hub.

Building renovations are underway at the chamber building at 123 E. Washington St. in Howell.

An "innovation center and business hub" in the building will feature co-working spaces, individual suites, and a high-tech conference room.

"The Innovation Center and Business Hub is multifaceted and will work to bridge business and educational resources by providing a space for businesses to connect, grow and learn," Chamber President Janelle Best told The Daily in an email.

"Through this space, businesses and entrepreneurs can grow and prosper in the Livingston County region."

The space will be available for use by chamber members and non-members alike. Chamber officials are expected to release information on pricing soon.

Chamber members, Best said, will receive "significant discounts," and the chamber is offering limited introductory rates to members for the first six months once the space is open.

The center will provide space to work and collaborate, educational and training opportunities, and access to tools and support for businesses and entrepreneurs.

"The major portions of the renovation include opening the kitchen area and the main portion of the building to be utilized as co-working space," Best wrote in the email.

Building upgrades, which will include new flooring, paint, and lighting, have begun already. The renovation is expected to be completed this fall.

A rendering shows renovation plans at the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, including new co-working and conference spaces

The chamber started planning for the innovation center in 2020, after collecting feedback from more than 60 businesses and community stakeholders.

"Through strategic focus group sessions, we learned that there was a need for services and opportunities such as a business innovation/support hub," Best said. "Through the pandemic, people changed the way they work and we saw an increased need to support them through connection, resources, community, tools, technology, and space."

Chamber officials are also looking to expand their programming with various training opportunities in areas such as resilience, soft skills, leadership, succession planning, and growing a business.

"Future phases of the project include building out the basement and hiring a full-time workforce development coordinator to support and act as a liaison for curriculum development (employer lead), community connection and investment, and collaboration," Best said.

"Having a business Innovation center and HUB at the heart of Livingston County positions our county as a leader in providing business support services and can be utilized as a tool to drive economic development. The Howell Chamber has a strong pulse on the current needs of our local, state, and national businesses and is the ideal partner to drive innovation in the new business climate and will positively and directly impact workforce, economic development, and support business."

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Howell chamber renovations adding new co-working space, "business hub"