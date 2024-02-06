Howell City Council approves design, engineering for Depot Lot project

A rendering of the future Howell Depot Lot and Walnut Street Improvement Project to be completed by November 2025.

HOWELL — Howell officials approved design work for a major downtown project Monday, Feb. 5.

Howell City Council unanimously approved a design and engineering proposal from Hubbell Roth and Clark for roughly $498,000, taking a significant step forward in work on the "Depot Lot."

The project is expected to include an 80-by-160-foot pavilion for outdoor markets and special events, a 60-by-120-foot seasonal ice rink, a splash pad, a large above-ground fire pit, public seating and additional parking spaces. Improvements will also be made to Walnut Street.

Howell City Council has worked with HRC on the project since 2022. The city has secured roughly $2.75 million in funding to date, including two grants: $750,000 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and an additional $2 million from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“At this point, since we don’t have a final design, everything we have so far is conceptual,” said Howell City Manager Erv Suida.

The project will be budgeted for this fiscal year and next, according to Howell Department of Public Services Deputy Director Mike Spitler.

HRC is helping manage and meet the requirements of both grants, Spitler wrote. HRC will meet regularly with staff during the design process, slated for completed in September.

Project construction isn’t set to begin until April 2025, with a completion date in November.

Suida said the city plans to host a stakeholder meeting this April.

“When we do these meetings, we’re looking for input from neighborhoods,” Suida said. “They’re usually very productive."

