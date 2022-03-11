Howell construction trades teacher hopes job fair will alleviate local hiring crunch

Howell High School construction trades teacher Todd Millspaugh discusses what he terms "calcitations" with Pinckney High School junior Joey Downer Thursday, March 10, 2022 as the class studies how to calculate how much lumber is needed for a construction project.

Howell High School instructor Todd Millspaugh hopes a planned job fair for high school juniors and seniors, and recent graduates, will help local employers in the construction industry facing shortages of skilled laborers — and give young people a boost as they start their careers.

Millspaugh runs the Howell construction trades program, a hands-on curriculum for students across Livingston County.

"Part of our job here is to not just train kids in the trades but to help them on their career paths," he said.

As part of that effort to help them on their career path, Millspaugh has planned a construction job fair from 6 to 9 p.m. April 12 in Room C4 at Parker Middle School, the shop classroom where Millspaugh conducts his high school class.

The job fair is open to all juniors and seniors in the county. Millspaugh is inviting a couple hundred recent graduates who completed his class in the last few years.

According to the event flier, employers at the event will be looking for:

Carpenters

Electricians

Plumbers

Heating and cooling technicians

Painters

Lowes workers

Siders

Framers

Heavy equipment operators

Other skilled trades

Millspaugh said he has lined up about 15 employers as of Friday and he expects more to join before the job fair.

Millspaugh, also a licensed builder, said the industry is short of skilled workers "across the board," including carpenters, electricians, heavy equipment operators and any other types of skilled laborers.

"There’s just a really big shortage of workers. If you talk to 50 businesses, 49 are looking for people. Our workforce is just not there any more," he said.

Howell High School construction trades teacher Todd Millspaugh begins a discussion on blueprints Thursday, March 10, 2022 with students from Howell, Hartland, Brighton and Pinckney high schools.

"The impact (of the worker shortage) is projects get delayed," he said. "Builders right now are in a tough spot between the supply chain, shortage of materials, and labor shortage. Even with the prices of materials the demand is still there. People are still wanting to build and if you don’t have the workers you can’t get the job done even with materials."

He said hiring people fresh out of high school, or high school juniors looking for summer work, can be a good option for employers.

"A lot of them want to get someone fresh who is ready to learn and they can feed into them to get them to what they want to do," Millspaugh said. "When they come out of this class, they aren't going to be great at anything, but they have a basic knowledge, they are OSHA certified and they have experience working with their hands."

"Builders I talk to say, honestly, if they can show up, show up on time and stay off their phones, they will hire them," he said.

He also launched a new career education event for students in November, which he plans to bring back next fall.

Construction industry hit by double whammy

Local homebuilder Boyd Buchanan said the construction industry is facing two major challenges at the same time.

"You've got a shortage of labor and a shortage of materials," said Buchanan, who is the executive director of the Home Builders Association of Livingston County.

The association is partnering with Howell Schools, the Livingston Educational Service Agency and the Howell Education Foundation on the job fair.

"What we've been hearing is that subcontractors in the area are having a hard time hiring skilled trades," he said. "In many cases that makes it more difficult to be on the job in a timely manner. When builders try to schedule, it could be the subcontractor is already booked up and can't get to the builder for quite a while."

He said the construction industry is also experiencing an age gap.

"The industry is aging. The average age is in the 50s. When people get ready to retire we need more people to step into the industry," he said.

High school students and their families gather at Parker Middle School to view tiny houses that students built in a construction class in Marion Township on June 10, 2021.

Construction trades program expanding

Millspaugh has retooled his program to help more students gain skills. Starting next school year, it will include two classes, which will allow more students participate in shop class exercises and real-world building projects.

In past years, students have built single-family homes from scratch to be sold on the market.

Last year they built a series of three tiny homes.

In the retooled program, students will take on smaller, hands-on projects in their first year— like building a shed, doing "mock" electrical work or learning how to frame a home — to learn the basics before participating in a home-building project in the second year.

"Next year, we'll go back to building houses, so the students can be more prepared the build a home: 180 days isn’t enough time to train them and build a house at the same time," he said.

"Right now we have about 70 slots. We have close to 100 every year trying to get in, so the demand is high," Millspaugh said.

He said a second instructor will be added to the program. The retooled program will allow for about 70 juniors and seniors in the first class, and Millspaugh expects about 30 to 40 seniors to enroll in the second.

He said is also adding community outreach to the curriculum.

Students will build a garden shed for Mosaic Garden, a vegetable and flower garden project in Howell maintained by several Livingston County families who have children with autism.

Millspaugh said he is also in discussion with the Howell Rotary Club about constructing ramps for people with disabilities throughout Livingston County.

"I’ve always wanted to combine some community outreach with the project," he said.

