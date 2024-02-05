Howell High senior earns prestigious full-ride scholarship through JROTC

HOWELL — John Runyan joined the Howell High School Air Force Junior ROTC as a freshman because he was a shy student who sought more discipline and dreamed of becoming a leader. Four years later, he's earned a full-ride college scholarship.

The senior will receive the J-100 AFJROTC Character-in-Leadership Scholarship. Awarded annually to just 100 cadets nationwide, the scholarship is a four-year, full-ride plus an annual allowance for housing and books. The program focuses on leadership, citizenship and diversity and seeks to inspire future leaders to seek careers within the U.S. Air Force and Space Force.

Runyan is still deciding where to attend, with Ohio State University and Bowling Green University among the possibilities. He can enroll in any four-year university with an ROTC program on campus. Wherever he goes, Runyan plans to major in aviation. He's already logged about 15 hours the past few months, while taking flight and ground lessons at Crosswinds Aviation in Howell.

John Runyan

Runyan is required to fly a minimum of 40 hours to earn his private pilot certificate, but he plans to fly at least 60 hours before college.

“My goal is to be an Air Force pilot, which is one of the most prestigious jobs you can have in the Air Force,” Runyan said. “I love getting up in the air but it’s hard now with the (bad) weather. I’ll be able to get 3-4 hours a week once we get to the summer.

“Plus, I enjoy studying (aviation) as well. It’s very challenging and rewarding."

JROTC aims to help students become better citizens and leaders by instilling a sense of responsibility, character and self-discipline. The program promotes community service, education excellence, teamwork, fitness and personal development for success.

There are roughly 90 students at Howell involved in the program. Runyan has risen to the rank of Cadet Major while leading a fitness team that's competed nationally. He's also overseen after-school activities for the group.

“What I really like most is the teamwork and the camaraderie,” Runyan said.

"Cadet Runyan's selection for the scholarship is a testament not only to his exceptional qualities as a cadet but also to the caliber of the young leaders we have in our program and at Howell,” said Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth J. Reinhart, veteran and aerospace science instructor.

Runyan understands how valuable a full-ride scholarship is. He compared the process of applying for the scholarship to getting into a “prestigious college.” The final step before being awarded the scholarship was a virtual interview for the last 200 students under consideration.

“It’s a huge honor just to have the opportunity to apply."

