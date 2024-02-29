Howell is home to one of the nation's few fox sanctuaries.

HOWELL — Jennifer Patton isn’t operating a fox sanctuary in Howell for the money. It's become her life’s passion.

Patton runs Foxes Journey Sanctuary, a nonprofit that comprises parts of the 12 acres off Gulley Road where she grew up. Her father, Richard, helps. The sanctuary was founded in 2017 to serve as a forever home for foxes housed at fur farms or unwanted former pets. It currently houses about 50 foxes and gives them a comfortable environment to thrive.

The sanctuary, one of a handful for foxes in the country, began because Patton sought to save foxes from farms where animals are bred to be killed for their fur. She estimates there are about 350 of them in the country.

It also serves as a rehoming option, of sorts, for families who choose to bring a fox into their household only to realize how difficult care can be. The sanctuary’s website says, while foxes are cute and can act like dogs or cats, they're wild animals and will remain wild for years.

“Taking care of a fox is a lot of work,” Patton said. “Their urine smells terrible and they're dirty animals. Some veterinarians won’t treat them. They really (weren’t bred) to be domesticated and have feline tendencies. Most owners don’t realize how overwhelming it can be.”

Foxes aren’t trainable either and will actively mark their territory. Michigan is one of 18 states where people can legally keep a fox as a pet, according to World Population Review, but it requires a permit from the Department of Natural Resources.

“The pandemic didn’t help because people were (homebound) and had more time on their hands,” Patton said. “We find a lot of foxes that were born in 2020.”

The Howell native also works remotely as an adoption coordinator for one of the largest fox rescue organizations in the country, housed in Minnesota.

Foxes Journey Sanctuary is completely funded by donations, mostly from local and statewide residents with an interest in supporting the humane treatment of foxes. Donors have special access to visit the sanctuary year-round by appointment. Patton also runs summer programs for children.

Learn more at foxesjourneysanctuary.org.

