Howell Hope Squad supports struggling students by lending a listening ear

HOWELL — A group of several dozen students at Howell High School are serving as eyes and ears for struggling peers.

Hope Squad is a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program that launched in Utah in 2016. The organization has chapters across the country and around the world. They can be found in more than 1,600 schools.

According to HHS Principal Jason Schrock, the Howell Hope Squad was born after former student Molly Perrin heard about the organization while participating in the Student Mental Health Summit, sponsored by the Michigan Association of Secondary Schools Principals.

"Being part of that group, interested in mental health, hearing about the Hope Squad, she brought that to the group for discussion," Schrock told The Daily.

"Unfortunately we're not a district that has escaped student suicide," he said during a recent school board meeting. "It's a heavy topic to talk about. It's not one that makes a lot of people feel comfortable, but it's one thing that we've taken head on."

It's not the high school's first suicide prevention group. Another was launched in 2013 after the school experienced its third loss in as many years — but it struggled after organizers graduated.

According to Schrock, the school's last suicide occurred in the spring of the year Hope Squad launched (2021-2022).

HHS Gym Teacher Eric Schrock and Livingston Educational Service Agency Program Consultant for Behavioral Health Michelle Hutchison serve as co-advisors for the student organization. Four other teacher leaders are involved, one per grade level.

Eric Schrock shared with The Daily that he lost his brother-in-law to suicide in Ohio in 2019.

"This is a specific one for me because I have a family member that was touched by suicide and it's a hard thing, working with his family, with my family," he said. "With the Hope Squad, they at least break that stigma because nothing like that existed in these schools. A lot of this is learning with families of how we cope and deal with it, too."

Hutchison got involved because she was passionate about having eyes on all students.

"We're really proud of our Hope Squad work and our students," she said.

Students in the group, according to Jason Schrock, have been identified by their peers as trustworthy, good listeners. They go through training, which equips them with boundary and listening skills. They also learn what it means to be a leader among the student body.

"The members aren't in place to be trained therapists," Schrock said. "They're not taking the role of professional help, but they're our eyes and ears on the ground."

HHS Senior Abdullo Abdurasulov thought a male input would be a helpful addition to the group, so he brought along his friends.

Secretary Militza Algredo-Huera, who serves as one of 29 students on the Hope Squad National Council, believes the organization can make a significant difference, as someone who grew up in a household where struggles were kept inside.

"I've learned a lot. I've become more open minded," Algredo-Huera said.

According to Howell Public Schools Director of Communications Tom Gould, students traveled to Lansing three to four years ago to advocate for suicide prevention. Now, every student ID lists the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Students also helped secure a $25,000 grant to create a mental wellness space and pitched the idea of wellness weekends, where teachers assign less homework and give themselves and students time to rest and enjoy their families.

Last year, students presented at the Oakland County Mental Health Summit. They'll present in front of the State Board of Education on Oct. 10.

"That's how the work is moving across the state," Hutchison said. "But it was because our students spoke about what was happening."

