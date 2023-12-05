Howell man admits to killing cat with sharp object, faces five years in prison

FREEHOLD – A Howell man admitted to intentionally killing his cat with a sharp object in March, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Tuesday.

Christopher Sanchez, 29, pled guilty to third-degree animal cruelty by unnecessarily or cruelly abusing a living animal, resulting in its death, and simple assault, a disorderly persons offense, Santiago said.

On Friday, March 31, an investigation was launched into Sanchez's activities when members of the Howell Township Police were dispatched to a residence for an unrelated matter and found the body of a cat outside the home, according to Santiago.

Howell Police and the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Humane Law Enforcement Division determined that the cat, named Lilith, had belonged to Sanchez, who "is alleged to have used a sharp instrument to kill it two days earlier," the prosecutor said.

Santiago said Sanchez was arrested on the same day as the initial police response, and the simple assault charge was filed against him because he physically attacked his roommate shortly after killing the cat.

Sanchez's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26 and the state plans to recommend a sentence of five years in state prison – the maximum permitted under state law – including an order to sign a consent order permanently banning him from ever again owning an animal as a pet, according to Santiago.

