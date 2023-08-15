Howell man arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

Thomas Paul Flanders, 39, was arrested following an investigation by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

HOWELL — Michigan State Police have arrested a local man for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Thomas Paul Flanders, 39, of Howell, was arrested following an investigation by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigation was based on a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police searched Flanders' residence and seized digital evidence.

He is being charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in the 53rd District Court on Friday, August 11.

Aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Use of a computer to commit a crime is punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.

The MSP ICAC Task Force provides a list of resources on its website for keeping people safe online at michiganicac.com. If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at missingkids.org/cybertipline.

