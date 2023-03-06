Howell man arrested in child pornography case, charged with several months' illegal activity

Robert McKee II, 35, from the Fowlerville area, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Friday in front of circuit court judge Michael Hatty. He will undergo psychiatric treatment for no fewer than 60 days.

HOWELL - A Howell man, Greg Gaither, was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in a child pornography case.

He was arrested Thursday at his Booth Street home on federal charges of receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint filed at the U.S. District Court in Flint, Gaither allegedly received, distributed and possessed child pornography for at least eight months, beginning in late June.

The complaint was filed by FBI Special Agent Adam Christensen, who said in the court document that he executed a search warrant at a residence in Pennsylvania on Dec. 13 as part of an investigation.

The suspected person there "voluntarily provided information regarding his use of a variety of smart phone applications to coerce and entice minor females" to produce images and videos deemed child pornography.

Known as "Individual A," he also showed how he distributed and received pornography through Telegram and other smartphone apps.

One user the suspect interacted with had a Michigan phone number and called himself "Austin". Austin went by the username Playboy on Telegram.

Christensen said his evidence showed that child pornography and text messages were exchanged between the Pennsylvania resident and Austin, and they clearly discussed trying to use minors for the purposes of making child pornography.

The FBI agent said in his complaint he was able to connect Gaither to the Michigan phone number used by Austin.

Gaither was scheduled for a 2 p.m. Monday detention hearing at the federal courthouse in Bay City before Magistrate Judge Patricia Morris.

