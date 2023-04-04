Howell man charged in killing pet cat with sharp object

FREEHOLD - A Howell Township man has been charged in intentionally killing his pet cat, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Tuesday.

Christopher Sanchez, 29, is charged with third-degree animal cruelty by unnecessarily or cruelly abusing a living animal, resulting in its death, according to Santiago.

On Friday, March 31, Howell Township police were dispatched to a home for an unrelated matter when they found the cat's body outside the house, Santiago said. An investigation into Sanchez's activities was launched from there.

The investigation — conducted by Howell Township police and the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Humane Law Enforcement Division — determined that the cat, named Lilith, belonged to Sanchez and was allegedly killed by him with a sharp instrument two days earlier, Santiago said.

Sanchez was charged and arrested on the same day as the initial police response, according to the announcement. He was then taken to the Monmouth County jail where he awaits a detention hearing, tentatively scheduled for April 12.

Convictions on charges of this nature can be punishable by up to five years in prison, said Santiago.

The prosecutor is urging anyone with information to contact Howell Township Police Department Patrolman Sean Heck at 732-938-4111, SPCA Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Michael Goldfarb at 732-542-0040, or SPCA Lt. Michael Magliozzo at 732-440-4538.

