Howell man charged with molesting woman in Route 9 supermarket

Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press
·1 min read

HOWELL—A township man has been charged with criminal sexual contact after allegedly rubbing his groin against a woman’s buttocks while appearing to look at items on the shelves of a local supermarket.

Following an investigation aided by a citizen who read about the incident on social media and noticed a man fitting the description of the suspect, police arrested Ehab E. Nassif, 59, on the fourth-degree charge.

The victim told police that she was shopping at Lidl supermarket on Route 9 south in Howell on Feb. 12 when she noticed a man wearing a black mask, gloves, a blue baseball hat, blue jacket and jeans following her around the store.

Ehab E. Nassif of Howell has been charged with criminal sexual contact for allegedly molesting a woman at a local supermarket.
Police said as the suspect got closer to her “by pretending to look at items on the shelf near her” he molested her. She saw the suspect do the same thing to another shopper, police said. The suspect fled the store before she could report the incidents.

Last week. the concerned citizen who read about the crime contacted police while at HomeGoods on U.S. Route 9 north, telling police she saw a man who fit the suspect’s description.

Police said the investigation led to Nassif. They did not release any further details. Arresting him at his home, police found several items of clothing matching the initial victim’s description of his appearance.

Police are reaching out for other victims.

The department is urging anyone with information to contact Howell Police Detective Nicholas Saltzman at nsaltzman@howellpolice.org or 732-938-4575, Ext. 2658.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Howell NJ man charged with sexual contact against woman in supermarket

