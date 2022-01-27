Howell man indicted in drowning death at Heritage Minerals site in Manchester

TOMS RIVER - A Howell man has been indicted by a grand jury on vehicular homicide charges, for his role in an all-terrain vehicle crash that resulted in the death of 62-year-old James Grover in December 2020, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer on Thursday.

Stephen McGuire, 44, was indicted on the charges of vehicular homicide, strict liability vehicular homicide and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a prepared statement.

McGuire was operating a utility terrain vehicle on the night of Dec. 12, 2020, at the Heritage Minerals site in Manchester when the vehicle went into Crystal Lake. Grover and three children were passengers aboard the UTV, the statement said.

The vehicle sank with Grover strapped into the safety harness of his seat. McGuire and the children surfaced after the crash, Grover did not. Divers later recovered his body at a depth of 25 feet. Grover was also a resident of Howell.

Police determined that McGuire had a blood-alcohol concentration of .127, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. The legal threshold for driving while intoxicated in New Jersey is .08.

On Jan. 5, 2021, McGuire was arrested without incident at his home in Howell by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Manchester Township Police Department. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail in Toms River and released following a detention hearing in state Superior Court.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Schron and Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Mandara of the Prosecutor’s Office are supervising the case on behalf of the state of New Jersey, Billhimer said.

A view of Heritage Minerals looking west. The Lakehurst side of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is seen in the distance.

Originally owned by the American Smelting and Refining Company Inc., the 7,000-acre quarry between Routes 37 and 70 in Manchester, was operated by Heritage Minerals until the end of mining operations there in the early 1980s.

During its years of operation, the land was mined so deeply that bodies of water would form in the mining pits, which became to be referred to as “lakes” by locals.

However, the bodies of water are actually groundwater aquifers. Because they were formed as a result of mining operations, they do not have stable bottoms or shorelines.

The banks of Crystal Lake do not slope into the water as natural lakes do. Instead, the submerged shelf drops off like a cliff that exceeds 60 feet in some areas. The body of water itself is thought to be hundreds of feet deep by some estimates.

Despite the fact that the site is off limits to the public and Manchester police have cracked down on trespassers in recent years, there have been a number of fatalities that have resulted from unlawful swimming and off-roading by individuals unfamiliar with its geology.

