Howell man shot at 3 teens and driver in rideshare vehicle, prosecutor says

FREEHOLD - A Howell man is facing charges of attempted murder after he shot a rideshare vehicle that picked up three teenagers at a home on Carrie Drive, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell Township is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Three juvenile friends of the homeowner's son were sitting in Ventricelli's vehicle waiting for a rideshare vehicle about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Santiago said in a news release. When the rideshare vehicle arrived, the teenagers stepped out of Ventricelli's vehicle and inadvertently set off the alarm, according to Santiago.

Ventricelli, who is the homeowner's boyfriend, came out of the house and began shooting at the rideshare vehicle with a handgun, striking it three times, the prosecutor said. The driver fled without anyone being injured, he said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Detective Ryan Jackson at 732-938-4575.

