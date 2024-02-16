Howell man shot and killed in Newark; no arrests yet

NEWARK – A Howell man was shot and killed Tuesday in Newark, but no arrests have been made, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

Tyquane Steed, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor.

Just before 9 p.m. on February 13, Newark Police responded to a shooting on the 900 block of South 16th Street, authorities said. Officers found Steed inside a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:13 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing, the prosecutor said.

The office is urging anyone with information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432, and calls will be kept confidential.

