Howell man thought he was showcasing award winners. Turns out he was one

HOWELL — If you live in Howell or anywhere in Livingston County, there's a good chance Howell's "2023 Citizen of the Year" may have snapped your photo at some point.

Photographer Richard Lim, who's also served on several local boards and committees, was granted the title by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual awards ceremony Thursday, Jan. 25. The chamber also honored others at Chemung Hills Golf Club and Banquet Center.

"They did a great job of keeping it secret," Lim said Friday.

Keeping it secret required a lie. He photographs the awards each year. Normally he knows who the winner is before they do, so he can make sure to snap extra photos of them.

Photographer Richard Lim (center in gray jacket) is surrounded by local officials and other movers and shakers after being named the "2023 Citizen of the Year" by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce and its annual awards banquet Thursday, Jan. 26, 2024.

"I always ask, 'Who is the winner?" he said. They lied and told him it was city manager Erv Suida.

Lim was "clueless" until previous winner George Moses, who owns county shopping guide The Marketeer, revealed it during the awards ceremony.

Lim has captured graduations, weddings, high school sports, theater and dance performances, and community events. He has helped local organizations by taking photos, including for LACASA, The Howell Opera House, and the Community Theater of Howell, and also photographed high school performances and sports. In years past, he contributed to The Daily as a freelance photojournalist.

"I love dealing with people," he said. "That’s why I do the plays, I photograph them when they are practicing in their rehearsals. That way the kids or actors of those shows would have something to keep."

He said he lost his father at a young age, and photos have been a way to know him better.

Beyond photography, he currently serves on the chamber's board and co-chairs the marketplace at Michigan Challenge Balloonfest. He is the secretary of Howell Main Street Inc.'s board and previously served on the Howell Downtown Development Authority.

He was inspired by his Chinese heritage and younger years living in the Philippines to be co-founder of a Lunar New Year festival, which celebrated Asian cuisine and traditions until several years ago.

His family has lived in Oceola Township since 1999. Before doing photography full-time, he was in finance working as a broker and day trader. In 2022, he celebrated the completion of his MBA from Cleary University.

"Richard, selected by previous honorees, stands out as an outstanding pillar in our community," chamber president Janelle Smith wrote in an email to The Daily. "His dedication, commitment and heart for the Howell Community is evident through his volunteer efforts and the generous contributions of his talents across numerous organizations, all aimed at promoting the common good."

Others honored with Howell chamber awards

Attendees at the awards banquet also selected three other award winners after watching videos of nominees created by Wayne Media Group.

Rhonda Callahan, co-founder of culinary training and food distribution non-profit Torch 180 and The Torch, won the "Employee Engagement Innovator Award." Other nominees were David Yancho, of Armor Protective Packaging, and Brandalynn Winchester-Middlebrook, of Lake Trust Credit Union.

Brad Tate, lead pastor of Agapé City Church, won the "Community Engagement and Philanthrophy Award." Other nominees were John Lundin of Chem-Trend, and Suzanne Morrison of Hatch Stamping Co.

Mike Jonna, owner of Jonna's Market and Jonna's Bar and Grill, won the "Rick Scofield Business of the Year Award." Other nominees were David Plait, of Hungry Howie’s, and Susan Pominville, of Abovo Visual Communications and S Pominville Art.

