Howell mayoral, council candidates participate in virtual forums

HOWELL — Candidates running for mayoral and council seats in Howell this November answered questions from local residents in a virtual forum in September.

The League of Women Voters of Livingston County has published two video recordings of the forums, held Thursday, Sept. 21, on Zoom with support from the Howell Carnegie District Library.

Mayor Bob Ellis is running for re-election this year, challenged by former Mayor Nick Proctor. Both candidates participated in an approximately 30-minute forum.

Two of the four candidates for Howell City Council participated in another 30-minute forum, including incumbent Nikolas Hertrich and challenger Adam Smiddy.

The same six questions were posed to all participating candidates, who spoke about their qualifications and identified priorities for the city. Topics included affordable housing, traffic, city growth, the environment and local events.

The videos are posted via The League of Women Voters of Livingston County on YouTube and at lwvlivingstonco.org.

The league held a virtual forum with candidates for Brighton City Council earlier in September.

