WEST LAFAYETTE — Wanting to represent a different demographic of the village led Brittany Howell to join West Lafayette Village Council.

The lifelong resident and 2008 graduate of Ridgewood High School was sworn in Friday at a special session of council. Monday was Howell's first regular meeting.

She replaces the resigned Craig Bordenkircher, who won re-election last fall. The current term expires Dec. 31, 2025. Howell was the only person who applied for the open seat. She'll sit on the committees Bordenkircher was assigned to, including being chair of the community relations committee.

Bordenkircher resigned because of conflict with village officials regarding curling roof shingles on a garage on property he owns in the village. He was found not guilty of a minor misdemeanor for a dilapidated structure by Judge Tim France of Coshocton Municipal Court on Jan. 11 as the village could not prove the structure was a nuisance.

Howell has worked with Drown Law Offices and Fidelity Title and Closing Services Agency since 2007, while she was still in high school. She's a title insurance agent and office manager. Howell was named the Affiliate of the Year by the Coshocton County Board of Realtors in 2021.

Howell was a student of the business management program at the Coshocton County Career Center and received an associate's degree in business technology from Central Ohio Technical College. She's the daughter of Daniel and Tina Hardesty.

The 32-year-old with two young children feels she represents an important sect of the community. She's the younger person ever to serve on council and one of only two women at current.

"I'm definitely excited to bring more female thoughts into council as well as some of the younger generation, someone with two children," she said. "I'm really excited to bring some different aspects and different thoughts to council."

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Howell named to West Lafayette council