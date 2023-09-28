Howell Police share details of lead-up to fatal toddler shooting

HOWELL — The father of a two-year-old shooting victim wasn't home at the time of the incident and the weapon was not registered to him, according to the Howell Police Department.

David Lacey is the husband of Tonya Lacey — who was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 27, in 53rd District Court for second degree child abuse, a felony that carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

More: Mother of two-year-old shooting victim arraigned on child abuse charges

More: 'It's preventable': Safe storage transcends party lines, Livingston experts say

“This case led to the above requested charge as it was the appropriate criminal violation based on the elements of the crime and the evidence collected,” HPD wrote in a statement Thursday. “This was a tragic accident caused by an adult failing to properly secure a firearm that sadly made its way into the hands of a curious two-year-old child.”

Tonya was home alone with the child at the time of the shooting in Howell on June 11, police said. Officials did not reveal whether the gun was registered to Tonya, only that it was not registered to David.

“We hope that this incident will help intensify the need to ensure that firearms are safely secured and out of the reach of children," the statement read.

In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed what she labeled "common sense" gun legislation, requiring background checks for all firearm purchases and strengthening the requirements of safe storage at home.

The legislation passed in response to the shootings at Oxford High School in 2021 and Michigan State University in February.

“Universal background checks and safe storage are long-overdue steps ... that will save lives by keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and domestic abusers and children in the home,” Whitmer wrote in a release.

The safe storage law requires individuals to keep firearms unloaded and locked with a locking device or stored in a locked box or container if it's reasonably known a minor is or is likely to be present on the premises.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

While the legislation doesn't go into effect until 2024, it's not impossible for parents to be charged in the meantime if their child accesses a firearm and injures or kills someone — Ethan Crumbley's parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for allowing their son access to the weapon used in the Oxford murders.

“Gun safety, on all levels, is imperative and that’s the bottom line," Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy told The Daily in June. He added that legislation isn't always the answer. Personal responsibility is.

"I’ve said a million times before we can’t legislate ourselves out of a problem, a crisis. We’ve got laws against speeding and wearing a seatbelt and people still speed and don’t wear seatbelts, that’s just the way it is. There’s all kinds of laws on the books, but at the end of the day it’s about personal responsibility and doing the right thing — and gun ownership is really no different.”

— Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Howell Police share details of lead-up to fatal toddler shooting