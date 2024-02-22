Howell School Board OKs amended budget with $470K surplus

HOWELL — The Howell Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved an amended 2023-24 budget last week, calling for a nearly $470,000 surplus.

The amended budget is now the district's current budget. A final budget amendment will be presented to the board for approval in June.

The budget includes an increase in revenue, from $91.6 million to more than $95.2 million, compared to the original budget submitted last summer. Expenses rose as well, from nearly $88.5 million to almost $94.8 million.

Revenue increases largely came from higher-than-expected income from state and federal grants, more interest income and investment performance, said Executive Director of Business and Finance Ben Engelter.

The Howell Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved an amended 2023-24 budget last week, calling for a nearly $470,000 surplus.

Those factors helped offset less per-pupil aid from the state, as the district’s enrollment fell by 130 students. The district had originally budgeted for a loss of just over 100 students.

Additional grant funding, including money from DTE Energy for cover a 3D anatomy and dissection table and a heavy equipment simulator, also helped.

The state also provided Howell with unanticipated funds from MI Kids Back on Track, designed to help students meet grade-level academic standards following disruptions from the COVID pandemic.

Higher expenditures come from the finalizing of two labor contracts last summer with the Howell Education Association and Howell Educational Support Personnel Association.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

The cost of many items and services are higher these days, but the district has been able to weather the storm, Engelter said.

“Inflation is playing a factor,” he said, citing an increase in cost of goods increase for various supplies, building materials, and maintenance services and equipment.

Plante Moran serves as the district’s third-party auditor, and is working to audit the previous year's budget.

Planning for the 2024-25 budget begins this spring.

— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Howell School Board OKs amended budget with $470K surplus