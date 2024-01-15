Howell three-car crash that killed child under investigation

HOWELL — A 3-year-old girl died in an accident involving three vehicles on Route 34 on Saturday afternoon, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Sunday.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Howell police responded to Route 34 just north of the Route 33 interchange on a report of a collision.

Three vehicles were involved: a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck with an adult female driver, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an adult female driver and three passengers, including two children, and a 2021 Ford Bronco with an adult female driver, authorities said.

Howell Township Police Department emblem and shield.

One of the two child passengers in the Jeep Cherokee, a 3-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other, a 2-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized for observation, authorities said. The driver of the Cherokee sustained a serious injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the prosecutor's office said.

The drivers of the pickup truck and the Ford Bronco sustained minor injuries, police said.

Route 34 was closed in both directions for more than five hours, reopening at 10:15 p.m.

The accident is under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team and the Howell police department.

As of late Sunday afternoon, authorities had not issued traffic summons or filed criminal charges.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Agent Reginald Grant at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Officer Daniel Scherbinski at 732-938-4575, Ext. 2663.

David P. Willis: dwillis@gannettnj.com

