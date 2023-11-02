A sign marks the entrance to the Rolling Oaks subdivision in Howell.

HOWELL — A Howell mother charged with second-degree child abuse after her toddler's death in June has been bound over to circuit court.

A probable cause conference for Tonya Lacey took place Nov. 1 in Livingston County's 53rd District Court, according to court records. Following the hearing, Lacey waived a preliminary examination and arraignment in 44th Circuit Court.

The next circuit court hearing has not been scheduled.

Lacey is the mother of a two-year-old who died after obtaining an unsecured firearm June 11, according to the Howell Police Department.

HPD officers responded June 11 to a home in Rolling Oaks on Oak Squire Lane. Upon arrival, they found the toddler had accessed a gun, which went off. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Lacey was arraigned in district court on the second-degree child abuse charge in late September. During arraignment, defense attorney Mitchell Ribitwer said Lacey surrendered herself and appeared before the court willingly. He added Lacey has no prior criminal history, no substance abuse issues and no evidence suggests substances were a factor in the incident.

Lacey was issued a $10,000 personal bond. She was ordered not to possess any weapons.

Lacey’s husband is David Lacey, a corporal with the Dearborn Police Department. David Lacey wasn’t home at the time of the shooting and the weapon was not registered to him, according to HPD.

Second-degree child abuse, first offense, is a felony and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Howell woman bound over to circuit court in toddler shooting death