Howell woman charged in connection to crash that killed 3-year-old girl

HOWELL — A township woman is facing multiple charges in connection to a Route 34 crash that killed a 3-year-old girl and injured others in January.

Samantha E. Bonora, 31, was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, driving under the influence and additional motor vehicle summonses, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

On Jan. 13, Bonora was driving southbound on Route 34 in Howell near the Colts Neck border when her pickup truck swerved into the northbound lanes and collided with two SUVs, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

A 3-year-old child in the first SUV died at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the first SUV and a 2-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized, police said. Bonora and two others involved in the three-vehicle crash suffered minor injuries, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Bonora was under the influence of "multiple narcotic substances at the time of the collision," Santiago's office said.

She remains in Monmouth County jail pending her first court appearance on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Her attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the crash or events leading up to it is asked to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Reginald Grant at 800-533-7443, or Howell Township Police Officer Daniel Scherbinski at 732-928-4575, ext. 2663.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Howell woman charged in crash that killed 3-year-old girl