Howell woman pleads no contest to embezzling more than $100,000 through insurance company

A Howell woman pleaded no contest late last month to conducting a criminal enterprise and embezzling more than $100,000.

Alicia Holbrook-Bloink, 44, used her insurance company, Holbrook Insurance Agency, LLC in Iosco Township near Howell, to embezzle $375,744, Assistant Attorney General Ashley Schwartz testified in a 2020 hearing that led to charges.

Schwartz said Holbrook-Bloink defrauded clients of about $75,000 in 2015, $106,000 in 2016, $191,000 in 2017 and $3,744 in 2018 before regulators with the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services shut down her business.

Holbrook-Bloink pleaded no contest on December 21 to two counts each of conducting a criminal enterprise, embezzling over $100,000 and failure to file a tax return as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The Attorney General's office agreed to dismiss two counts each of embezzlement over $100,000 and failure to file tax documents. Prosecutors also dismissed four counts of identity theft and one count of embezzlement of $20,000 as part of the plea agreement.

She is also required to close her insurance company, forfeit any insurance licenses and pay restitution.

Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty agreed to sentence Holbrook-Bloink to up to one year in jail, with four months to be served immediately after sentencing later this month, as part of a Cobbs agreement.

A Cobbs agreement allows a judge to make an agreement with a defendant concerning the sentence the court will impose if the defendant pleads guilty or no contest.

Bill McCririe, Holbrook-Bloink's attorney said she pleaded no contest due to potential civil liability and lack of memory.

Holbrook-Bloink was in a coma for several months and has "no recollection" of the events of the case, McCririe told Hatty during the December hearing.

A no contest plea is not a formal admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing purposes.

Forged financial agreements

"Between 2015 and 2019 Alicia Lynn Holbrook-Bloink used her insurance company, Holbrook Insurance Group, LLC to defraud her insurance clients and embezzle their money," according to the amended complaint.

The AG's office said Holbrook-Bloink would take clients' money and then forge financial agreements with the insurance underwriter, who would ensure the client had the policy issued while she used their money.

Frequently the finance contracts were not paid and the insurance was canceled, often without the clients knowing, Attorney General Special Agent Ashley Schwartz testified in a 2020 hearing that led to charges.

Schwartz said Holbrook-Bloink eventually stopped forging financial agreements and "would just steal the clients' money" without attempting to do a finance agreement or issue an insurance policy.

Holbrook-Bloink is scheduled to appear in front of Hatty for sentencing on Jan. 27.

