Howe's death ruled suicide

Jun. 29—MANCHESTER — Authorities from the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner have ruled Sherrian Howe's death a suicide by drowning.

The 22-year-old Manchester woman's body was found May 30 in the Connecticut River. She had been missing since Dec. 21.

Seven days earlier, Howe's blue 2008 Nissan Versa was found in the CVS plaza off Main Street in Windsor Locks, authorities had said. Some of Howe's belongings, such as her cellphone and a laptop computer, were found in a Windsor Locks hotel room near the parked car, according to her family members.

Manchester Police couldn't immediately confirm the autopsy report, but said they didn't suspect any criminal activity in the case.

"We said from the beginning of this investigation we had no indication that there was any criminal aspect to her missing persons case," Shea said.

Shea couldn't confirm the status of Howe's missing persons case, but said a criminal investigation into her death hasn't been opened.

— Austin Mirmina