How's The Banking System? Janet Yellen Calls Unscheduled FSOC Meeting To Address Financial Commotion

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will assemble the heads of top U.S. financial regulators for a previously unscheduled meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC).

The meeting will be closed to the public, the Treasury Department said in a statement. The Treasury did not disclose the time of the meeting.

The step comes as regulators try to manage the upheaval caused in the financial markets and among bank depositors following the recent failure of two mid-sized US-based banks.

Added to the uncertainty was the near-collapse of the Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) before its government-brokered its rescue by UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS).

US financial regulators have come under pressure to clarify their readiness to guarantee uninsured bank deposits.

