How's The Banking System? Janet Yellen Calls Unscheduled FSOC Meeting To Address Financial Commotion

1
Vandana Singh
·1 min read

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will assemble the heads of top U.S. financial regulators for a previously unscheduled meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC).

  • The meeting will be closed to the public, the Treasury Department said in a statement. The Treasury did not disclose the time of the meeting.

  • Also Read: European Bank Trouble: Deutsche Bank Stock Under Pressure Due To Higher Costs Of Default Insurance.

  • The step comes as regulators try to manage the upheaval caused in the financial markets and among bank depositors following the recent failure of two mid-sized US-based banks.

  • Added to the uncertainty was the near-collapse of the Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) before its government-brokered its rescue by UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS).

  • US financial regulators have come under pressure to clarify their readiness to guarantee uninsured bank deposits.

  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article How's The Banking System? Janet Yellen Calls Unscheduled FSOC Meeting To Address Financial Commotion originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen chairs closed US Financial Stability Oversight Council meeting

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will chair a closed meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council on Friday morning, according to daily media advisory for the department. The Treasury statement provided no further details about the subject of the FSOC meeting, which comes two weeks after regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank, whose failure kicked off a bank-run contagion crisis. The body of financial regulators, led by the Treasury and including the heads of the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory agencies, meets regularly to discuss the state of U.S. financial stability risks and oversight initiatives.

  • Bank Rebound Lifts Stocks Roiled by Recession Fear: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rebounded amid assurances from authorities about the financial sector and growing speculation that central banks will have to stop raising rates to prevent a recession.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsFollowing a 1% slid

  • UK Premier Condemns ‘Unacceptable’ Power-Trading Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government condemned tactics by power traders that the energy regulator says pushes up prices for consumers.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsAn investigation by Bloomberg News on Thursday exposed tactics by power traders

  • Former Goldman banker must forfeit $35.1 million in 1MDB corruption case

    A U.S. judge on Friday ordered former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Roger Ng to forfeit $35.1 million, after sentencing him to 10 years in prison for helping loot billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn rejected Ng's argument that he owned no more money after forfeiting to Malaysia tens of millions of dollars of alleged proceeds from his crimes. Ng's lawyer Marc Agnifilo also said his client, a Malaysian national and Goldman's former head of investment banking in Malaysia, had been drained of most of his assets.

  • Banking regulators increase scrutiny of 'shadow' bank exposures

    Global banking regulators will step up scrutiny of how risks from systemically important shadow banks could destabilise lenders, a top banking regulator said on Friday as central bankers home in on the huge funds industry. Non-bank financial intermediaries (NBFI) - known as shadow banks - also include insurers and now make up nearly half the world's financial assets, raising concerns among central banks about threats to overall financial stability.

  • Dow sinks more than 500 points after Fed delivers soft rate hike but Powell pushes back on expectations of cuts this year

    When asked if rate cuts are coming this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, "That's not our baseline expectation."

  • Miami Beach curbs alcohol sales after 'unruly' spring breakers violence

    The city of Miami Beach curtailed alcohol sales through Monday morning after drunken revelers on spring break got tangled in multiple shootings, fights, assaults and stampedes that resulted in at least two deaths in the past week. Miami Beach, a small barrier island just to the east of Miami, has long been a magnet for wild parties, as college students from around the country take advantage of an annual school vacation to descend on its white sand beaches for an alcohol-soaked rite of passage. All alcohol sales, including by liquor stores, for off-premises consumption are banned from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Monday under an emergency declaration by city manager Alina Hudak on Wednesday.

  • McCarthy expects US House will pass legislation to address TikTok

    U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy thinks lawmakers will pass bipartisan legislation to address national security worries about Chinese-owned short video app TikTok, he said on Friday, and called the testimony of the company's CEO "very concerning." TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew appeared before a U.S. House Committee for about five hours on Thursday and lawmakers from both parties grilled him about national security and other concerns about the app used by 150 million Americans. "Here's a CEO that can't tell you that China's not spying on the data," McCarthy said.

  • Analysis-Small U.S. banks imperiled by big office loans

    Small U.S. lenders that have outsized exposure to office loans could become the next group to face strains after bank failures roiled financial markets this month, according to analysts. Rising interest rates, a slowdown in the commercial real estate (CRE) market and the proliferation of remote work pose challenges for smaller firms that made risky loans to finance office buildings, the analysts said. At the end of last year, CRE only made up about 6% of loans held by larger banks that had total assets of more than $250 billion, it said.

  • Missile kills three in Ukraine shelter - officials

    STORY: Video released by Donetsk region police showed rescuers helping a man in the remains of a damaged building.Reuters was not able to independently verify the date it was filmed and the location of the footage.The invincibility point that was hit overnight in the city of Kostiantynivka in the eastern Donetsk region was one of many such shelters created by authorities across Ukraine to provide access to electricity, heating, water and other basic services.Four other civilians were also killed during the night, local officials said. The dead included two people killed in heavy Russian shelling of the Sumy region on northern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said.

  • Healthcare ‘equity’ was a Florida priority until the DeSantis administration erased it

    In 2017, equity in healthcare was a Florida priority. When a new five-year plan was written in 2022, “equity” was absent from the state’s priorities.

  • Lula to seek Chinese semiconductor technology, investment in Beijing

    Brazil will seek Chinese technology and investment to develop a semiconductor industry in the South American country despite U.S. attempts to discourage association with China in this area, a senior presidential adviser told Reuters. Semiconductors will be a priority on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to China next week. His top foreign policy adviser, former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim, said Brazil cannot afford to take sides in growing tensions between China and the United States.

  • ‘I Don’t Buy It’: Lawmakers on Both Sides of the Aisle Scoff at TikTok CEO’s Vow to Protect U.S. Data from CCP

    Lawmakers from both parties expressed skepticism towards the TikTok CEO's claims that the app would protect U.S. data and American users from the Chinese Communist Party.

  • Florida police officer thrown into air after being struck by driver of stolen Mercedes

    The Sarasota Police Department said a man who stole a Mercedes slammed headfirst into a Florida police office while he was attempting to evade arrest.

  • Federal Reserve hikes interest rate 0.25 point despite banking turmoil

    The Federal Reserve is raising its key interest rate 0.25 percentage point. Jeanna Smialek, a Federal Reserve and economy reporter for The New York Times, joined John Dickerson on Prime Time to discuss the Fed's decision.

  • China's billionaire population drops: super-rich suffer as stock losses, yuan depreciation knock 229 off Hurun Global Rich List

    China lost 229 billionaires in the last year as a faltering economy, sliding stocks and a depreciating yuan hit the country's super-rich harder than their peers in any other nation, according to a new list published by Hurun Report. Chinese moguls accounted for more than half of the 445 people worldwide who lost their status as US-dollar billionaires and dropped off of the Hurun Global Rich List. The number represents the biggest decline in Chinese billionaires since the list was first published

  • Forcing North Korea to 'dismantle its nukes' would be a 'declaration of war,' foreign ministry says

    North Korea is warning the United States that any attempts to force the country to denuclearize will be interpreted as a declaration of war.

  • Gov. Newsom set to announce drought update in Yolo County

    Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to visit a water project on Friday for an announcement on the latest drought updates. He will also highlight the state’s plans for water resilience amid the impacts of climate change in the state.

  • Banking Experts: What To Do if You’re Worried About the Safety of Your Deposits

    After four financial institutions collapsed in less than two weeks in March, millions of Americans are left wondering if their bank is next -- and if their own deposits are safe. Despite the drama,...

  • JPMorgan’s Mystery ‘Nickel’ Rocks: The Hunt for Clues Begins With a Kick

    (Bloomberg) -- The revelation that about $2 million of “nickel” on the London Metal Exchange was actually just bags of stones has thrown a spotlight on the sprawling web of warehouses and metal stashes underpinning the billions of dollars of derivatives traded daily on the LME.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hinden