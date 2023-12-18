How's hat? Polar bears' cone headgear for Christmas

The park's head keeper said the traffic cones often make a "good hat" for the bears

Christmas has come early for three polar bears in Staffordshire after they were treated to a sleigh filled with their favourite toys – traffic cones.

Peak Wildlife Park in Leek took delivery of 50 cones for eight-year-old Hope and her twin cubs Nanook and Noori.

The trio arrived at the park from Sweden earlier this year and staff have since discovered the animals’ love for cones.

The festive donation has been made by Staffordshire County Council.

As the bears gleefully splashed about in the water with their new cones, the authority’s cabinet member for transport, councillor David Williams, told BBC Radio Stoke he was “shocked” when he heard of their toy of choice.

He said the broken cones could no longer be used on the roads, adding he was happy they could be reused for the animals' entertainment.

“I was quite amazed at how quickly they wanted to get hold of them. The fact they were playing with them in the water and loving it just makes it all worthwhile,” Mr Williams added.

As well as throwing them around in the water and squashing them, head keeper Yaz Walker said the cones often make a “good hat”.

“The thing with polar bears is you have to keep them busy, keep them entertained, but they do destroy everything. It seems to be their main objective," she said.

“The traffic cones are good because they’ve already lived out their lives as a traffic cone."

The polar bears were put on public view at the park in August after arriving in June.

The trio had previously been cared for at the Orsa Predator Park in Sweden.

Hope was born in Antibes, France, in 2014, before she was moved to Orsa, where she gave birth to her twin cubs in November 2021.

