Hoxton Ventures shoots for the big time, luring Bryan Gartner from Khosla Ventures

Mike Butcher
·4 min read
0
Image Credits: Bryan Gartner, Hoxton Ventures

Everyone more or less agrees that 2023 is going to be effectively written off in VC-land, as the feeding frenzy of the last few years leaves everyone exhausted, valuations flattened or crashed, and exit market remain more or less closed.

VCs appear to be using this period to get their house in order for the next cycle. We’ve already witnessed General Catalyst using this down-time to scoop up a Seed arm in Europe; another Euro VC spend ‘quality time’ with their LPs to raise another fund; and former bystanders, use it to jump on the AI hype cycle.

Why not use it to expand your partnership, right?

To that end, Hoxton Ventures has now managed to lure former Bryan Gartner, Partner at Khosla Ventures, to join as Partner.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Gartner formerly worked on venture growth-stage investments at the VC, but he’ll be refreshing his memory of early-stage investing now he’s at Hoxton.

Over an interviewed, he admitted it’d also a career move based on his personal life: “I have a very international family. My wife is actually British, so [moving] was always on the cards…but we weren't thinking this quickly. When I was introduced to Hussein through one of the Hoxton portfolio companies, I noticed immediately the transparent nature and the mutual respect among the partnership. A complete lack of ego in the room which you know, frankly, is a breath of fresh air. And it felt to me that there's an inflection point that Hoxton is about to hit, and I'm thrilled to be to be part of that story.”

About his time at Khosla, he told me: “There's there's a dichotomy between the firm's that truly work deeply with their portfolio companies and those that don’t… It's not really about the board meeting. It's about the calls you make, the meetings leading up to the board meeting. And I've always really enjoyed that. I've got a bunch of stories in my track record that weren't obvious wins and then became 9, 10, 11x returns, because of really rolling up sleeves and plugging in and that's what excites me in this industry. And that's what I saw at Hoxton.”

Hoxton’s early stage credentials in Europe include a 60-strong portfolio which includes a number of successful companies including Darkrace, Deliveroo, Preply, Spacelift, and TourRadar, as well newer investments such as Avantia, Lumi, and XYZ Reality.

Hussein Kanji, partner, Hoxton Ventures said in a statement: “Bryan is an experienced investor, having seen companies go from their early formation to exit and IPO. His late stage skill set will provide us with a new strength around the table.”

He added over a call: “We've been intentionally thinking about expanding and building up the partnership. We started alongside Seedcamp, Connect Ventures, and a bunch of others pioneering investing in Europe, and I think we've gone into a really good ‘boutique mode’. But I think we're trying to make another transition now.”

He said Hoxton is growign: “We’ve become much more of a firm and an institution, kind of in the same journey as Index Ventures in the 90s went from a small shop and became the powerhouse that it is today. And if you're going to do that, you've got to hire really great people. So Brian is part of that. And we’re probably going to try and do this one or two more times.”

In March 2022, Hoxton Ventures closed a $215 million new fund, Hoxton III.

Gartner has 16 years of experience in venture capital. He was a Vice President at Insight Venture Partners, where he invested in companies that include AdColony, which was acquired by Opera for $350 million, Alteryx (IPO’d), Fenergo (acquired by Astorg and Bridgepoint for $600M), Pluralsight (acquired by Vista for $3.5B), Smartsheet (IPO’d), and Udemy (IPO’).

After Insight Venture Partners, he joined join Apax, where he invested in Wizeline, which was acquired by CDPQ for ~$450M. He was also a Partner role at Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners. He was previously a Partner at Khosla Ventures for two years.

Hoxton’s investments include Finesse, Giraffe360, Inflow, Really Clever, Peptone, Universal Quantum and XYZ Reality.

Recommended Stories

  • Reality Defender raises $15M to detect text, video and image deepfakes

    Reality Defender, one of several startups developing tools to attempt to detect deepfakes and other AI-generated content, today announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by DCVC with participation from Comcast Ventures, Ex/ante, Parameter Ventures and Nat Friedman’s AI Grant. The proceeds will be put toward doubling Reality Defender's 23-person team into the next year and improving its AI content detection models, according to co-founder and CEO Ben Colman. "New methods of deepfaking and content generation will consistently appear, taking the world by surprise both through spectacle and the amount of damage they can cause," Colman told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Procurify lands fresh cash to invest in AI-powered tools for procurement

    Roughly eight years ago, a little-known startup called Procurify raised $4 million for its platform that hosts tools to take some of the pain out of enterprise procurement. Procurify, which is based in Vancouver, Canada (hence the investment from the EDA), was co-founded by Aman Mann (the CEO), Eugene Dong (the CTO) and Kenneth Loi (the former CCO). "We recognized a gap in the procurement market for affordable, easy-to-use procurement software," Mann told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Nova Credit lands $45M to grow its cross-border and alternative data credit products

    Nova Credit, which started out as a graduate research project out of Stanford University about seven years ago, was founded to help immigrants overcome the obstacles of applying for things like apartments or loans with no credit history in the U.S. With that Credit Passport product, Nova has connectivity into credit bureau data from other parts of the world through its APIs. Nova launched that product with American Express and then added dozens of institution partners over the years, such as HSBC,Scotiabank, Verizon and Earnest.

  • Retail sales smash expectations in September with US consumer slowdown nowhere in sight

    September's retail sales report comes as major banks have discussed a resilient US consumer who is still spending but is likely slowing down to end the year.

  • Microsoft Copilot: Here's everything you need to know about the company's AI assistant

    Microsoft’s Copilot AI has officially launched for Windows 11 devices. Here’s everything you need to know about enabling and disabling the feature suite.

  • Goldman's profit declines amid costly retreat from consumer banking

    Earnings at the Wall Street giant fell 33%. But there were some signs that dealmaking and trading were beginning to pick up.

  • The best smartphones for 2023

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Invesco raises Swiggy's valuation to nearly $8 billion

    Conditions appear to be shifting favorably for India's Swiggy. The food delivery startup -- backed by SoftBank, Prosus and Accel -- saw its paper valuation slashed by more than a half this year as investors marked their holdings largely in response to the dwindling market conditions. The startup, valued at $10.7 billion in a funding round early 2022, also lost some market share to Zomato, its arch publicly-listed rival, according to Prosus.

  • EV startup Volta Trucks files for bankruptcy

    It's the latest industry newcomer to fail due to a lack of funding.

  • NFL Power Rankings: After top teams stumble, who is the NFL's best team?

    It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.

  • Microsoft-affiliated research finds flaws in GTP-4

    The co-authors write that, possibly because GPT-4 is more likely to follow the instructions of "jailbreaking" prompts that bypass the model's built-in safety measures, GPT-4 can be more easily prompted than other LLMs to spout toxic, biased text. "We find that although GPT-4 is usually more trustworthy than GPT-3.5 on standard benchmarks, GPT-4 is more vulnerable given jailbreaking system or user prompts, which are maliciously designed to bypass the security measures of LLMs, potentially because GPT-4 follows (misleading) instructions more precisely," the co-authors write in a blog post accompanying the paper. Now, why would Microsoft greenlight research that casts an OpenAI product it itself uses (GPT-4 powers Microsoft's Bing Chat chatbot) in a poor light?

  • 'Comfier than cashmere': This top-selling sweater is on sale for just $30 — that's over 50% off

    This flowy beauty has won the hearts of 19,000+ shoppers, but hurry — this deal won't last.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Most-watched rivalry

    Saturday's India-Pakistan cricket match set the global on-demand streaming record with 35 million concurrent viewers.

  • US futures slip as earnings floodgates open: Stock market news today

    All eyes are on Goldman Sachs and Bank of America earnings for insight into the impact of high interest rates.

  • Stack Overflow cuts 28% of its staff

    Developer community site Stack Overflow has laid off 28% of its staff, the Prosus-owned company announced Monday. In a blog post, Stack Overflow's CEO, Prashanth Chandrasekar indicated that the company is focusing on its path to profitability. While Stack Overflow is primarily a Q&A website for consumers it also has enterprise products like "Stack Overflow for Teams," which helps organizations maintain a company-wide knowledge base.

  • Ambani's Jio Financial launches lending and insurance businesses

    Jio Financial Services, the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries-backed financial services firm, has started its lending and insurance businesses and plans to rapidly broaden its offerings as billionaire Mukesh Ambani expands the ever-so-wide tentacles of his oil-to-telecom empire. The market has been closely paying attention to Reliance's financial services ambitions for years. Jio Financial Services, which made public debut in August, said in its annual presentation that it has started to offer personal loan to salaried and self-employed individuals through its MyJio app and 300 stores across India.

  • Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses review: Instagram-worthy shades

    With its latest smart glasses, Meta has managed to improve the core features, while making them more useful with new abilities like livestreaming and hands-free photo messaging.

  • MLB playoffs 2023: Zack Wheeler’s attack, Bryce Harper's birthday ambush help Phillies jump on Diamondbacks in NLCS Game 1

    Arizona's hitters could not catch up to Zack Wheeler's fastball, while Philly's sluggers counterpunched at Zac Gallen's.

  • MLB playoffs 2023: How Texas Rangers closer José Leclerc found his top form in time for ALCS run

    A dig from his 7-year-old son represented rock-bottom for the longest-tenured Ranger, who has been a key part of the bullpen's playoff rebound.

  • India's Agnikul gets $26.7M to prepare for commercial space launches

    Agnikul, an Indian space tech startup developing small-lift launch vehicles, has raised $26.7 million in fresh investment as it looks to begin commercial launches using its customizable satellite rocket. Companies — from big tech giants to startups — are looking to launch their small satellites (up to 500 kg in weight) to space to improve their existing technologies and bring new experiences, such as precise location tracking and internet connectivity for remote areas. Small satellites have typically been launched as secondary payloads on larger launch vehicles.