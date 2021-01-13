Hoyer: It is never too late to do the right thing

Rep. Steny Hoyer is calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached a second time, a week after he encouraged a mob of loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results just before they stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly siege. (Jan. 13)

REP. STENY HOYER: There are consequences to actions and the actions of the President of the United States demand urgent, clear action by the Congress of the United States. Representative Cheney from Wyoming, a conservative Republican, said this, the President of the United States summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.

That is not some irresponsible new member of the Congress of the United States. This is the daughter of the former Republican Whip and former Vice President of the United States of America. She knows of what she speaks. There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath, and incited this insurrection. He ought to be removed. And we have that opportunity to do so. Is there little time left? Yes. But it is never too late to do the right thing.

