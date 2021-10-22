Top House Democrat sees U.S. spending deal framework by end of weekend

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) leaves the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Lawmakers hope to reach a framework agreement this weekend on a huge spending plan that contains many of President Joe Biden's social programs, U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Friday.

"All of us want to get this done ASAP, which means we'd like to get a framework by the end of ... today, but no later than the end of the weekend," the Democratic congressman said on CNBC.

On Thursday night, Biden said he was close to striking a deal to pass two major measures, one on infrastructure and the other on social spending and climate change, after weeks of intraparty bickering among his fellow Democrats.

Biden struck a confident note on his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal and the separate, social spending plan expected to cost under $2 trillion during a CNN town hall event in Baltimore. The legislation is at the heart of his domestic agenda.

"If we can't eventually unite this country, we're in deep trouble. ... I do think I'll get a deal," he said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)

