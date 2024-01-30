Hoyle, Carbajal introduce DASH Act to tackle housing affordability, homelessness

Jan. 29—Recently, U.S. Representatives Val Hoyle (OR-04) and Salud Carbajal (CA-24) introduced the Decent, Affordable, Safe Housing for All (DASH) Act, a companion bill to Senator Ron Wyden's legislation in the Senate. This groundbreaking legislation aims to tackle homelessness and address the housing affordability crisis in Oregon and across the country.

"I am proud to introduce the DASH Act which is a comprehensive bill that will help increase access to affordable housing for low- and middle-income families and take concrete steps to address homelessness. We have a housing crisis because there is a lack of available housing at all income levels and I'm proud to be introducing a bill to address that need. The DASH Act provides support and incentive to states and local communities to help provide needed housing solutions for families in Oregon's Fourth Congressional District and across the state," said Rep. Hoyle.

The DASH Act addresses critical aspects of the housing crisis by:

Providing a pathway to increase access to middle income housing and take a much-needed step to address our housing stock.

Ensuring that families or individuals experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness have access to Housing Choice Vouchers.

Reforming local zoning and housing development, which is vital for building affordable homes in America.

Providing innovative tax policies, helping investment in homeownership, providing rent support for low-income families, and constructing affordable housing nationwide.

Providing relief to families of diverse economic backgrounds by establishing the Middie Income Housing Tax Credit and strengthening the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

Given the record-low vacancy rates across Oregon, this legislation is needed to address the housing challenges facing the workforce.

"In a nation as wealthy as ours, no child should grow up without a roof over their head. It's clear that people experiencing homelessness need a lot more assistance than is currently provided," Wyden said. "Taking proactive measures to prevent homelessness in the future not only alleviates individual suffering but also saves taxpayer dollars. That's why I'm proud to have introduced the DASH Act, and why I'm happy to have a partner in the House like Rep. Hoyle in the fight to increase affordable housing supply, invest in services for unhoused people, and expand homeownership opportunities for working families."

"I hear from my Central Coast constituents every single day about their concerns with the rising costs of housing and the lack of affordable options for them to live and raise a family. With a problem as big as our nation's housing crisis, we need a big solution — and that's why I'm proud to co-lead the DASH Act in Congress," said Rep. Carbajal. "From strengthening tax credits for low income and middle-class households, to helping those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness, and much more — our legislation will help protect millions from losing their homes and help millions more put a roof over their head without breaking the bank."

"The Council of Large Public Housing Authorities is pleased to support the legislation sponsored by Congresswoman Val Hoyle (D-OR) that would expand the Housing Choice Voucher program and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to provide housing stability for our most underserved communities. This legislation would also provide public housing authorities with the necessary support and funding to continue administering vouchers to low-income renters and help address challenges with housing insecurity faced by the homeless population." Sunia Zaterman, Executive Director of The Council of Large Public Housing Authorities.

This bill would help build an estimated three million additional homes in the U.S. over the next decade and has been endorsed by Enterprise Community Partners, Leading Age, Council for Large Public Housing Authorities, and Network for Oregon Affordable Housing.