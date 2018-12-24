HP (HPQ) Stock Moves -1.37%: What You Should Know

HP (HPQ) closed at $19.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker had lost 13.28% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HPQ as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 28, 2019. In that report, analysts expect HPQ to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.05 billion, up 3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $59.57 billion, which would represent changes of +7.43% and +1.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HPQ should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. HPQ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HPQ has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.42.

It is also worth noting that HPQ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HPQ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Mini computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HPQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



