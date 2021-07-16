HPD arrests man accused of pulling gun on driver on freeway
The 66-year-old was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after video showed him allegedly pointing a gun at another driver.
The 66-year-old was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after video showed him allegedly pointing a gun at another driver.
Jaydon Mickens was arrested in March in a gun charge.
Two Ohio House Reps are filing a bill that would legalize adult-use cannabis, marking the first time a proposal allowing recreational cannabis commerce has been introduced in the Ohio legislature. Co-sponsors of the bill, Reps. Terrence Upchurch and Casey Weinstein, began circulating the draft memo to their colleagues on Thursday in order to garner support prior to formally filing the bill. “Ohio can and should be the leader and pave the way for a successful recreational marijuana program,” Upch
A Georgia county has agreed to create new policies for the eligibility of all voters based on their residency, resolving a lawsuit claiming DeKalb County purged its voter rolls, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: The agreement highlights the voting battle being fought in Georgia, which helped President Biden claim victory and gave Democrats control of the Senate. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The lawsuit was f
Instantly give your hair a boost of hydration with these reliable hair masks. The post 3 hair masks on Amazon that quench even the driest strands appeared first on In The Know.
To start, HPD said authorities, who will be in marked and unmarked vehicles, are going to be out on major freeways during rush hour traffic.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said people who are removed from one social media platform for spreading misinformation should face the same consequences across the board.
The Republican-led Arizona Senate held a hearing on Thursday in which witnesses involved with the Maricopa County 2020 election audit stressed the need for additional materials or else they'll risk presenting an "incomplete" review.
GOOD NEWS! Houston police said they found Bernard Pierre on Wednesday and he is now safe.
An investigation is underway at a budget hotel on Guhn Road, which is just off the US-290 freeway.
During a news briefing on Thursday, Murthy said it was “painful” to know that “nearly every death we are seeing now” from Covid-19 in the U.S. could have been prevented.
Sharon Stone looked like a walking bouquet at Cannes Film Festival 2021.
Indonesia is battling a big surge in coronavirus cases, and overwhelmed hospitals have been turning people away.
Roger spent nearly two months in the Idaho wilderness before being reunited with his owner.
Local authorities are investigating five recent burglaries in Newton, Mass. that are possibly targeting Asian residents. Possible links: Newton Police said Tuesday that the string of break-ins that started last month had multiple similarities, in addition to the victims being all Asians, reported the Boston Herald. All break-ins involved forced entry and occurred in the daytime on weekends when no one was home.
A Nigerian separatist leader arrested last month and brought back to his country to face trial was detained illegally in Kenya and needs medical help, his wife and lawyers have said.
The DOJ inspector general review comes after a Florida woman who was obsessed with the Columbine mass shooting flew to Denver and bought a shotgun in 2019.
Bellator 262 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).
The search is on for the man who shot another man in the leg and got into a shootout with an officer at the Galleria mall.
Jalen Hurts shares a hype video that will have Eagles fans euphoric for the 2021 NFL season
Shooting comes amid an uptick in homicides in the city,