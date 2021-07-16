HPD arrests man accused of pulling gun on driver on freeway

Benzinga

Two Ohio House Reps are filing a bill that would legalize adult-use cannabis, marking the first time a proposal allowing recreational cannabis commerce has been introduced in the Ohio legislature. Co-sponsors of the bill, Reps. Terrence Upchurch and Casey Weinstein, began circulating the draft memo to their colleagues on Thursday in order to garner support prior to formally filing the bill. “Ohio can and should be the leader and pave the way for a successful recreational marijuana program,” Upch