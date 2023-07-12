HPD arrests man in connection with Hawaii Kai shooting

Jul. 12—Honolulu police arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of shooting a 44-year-old man after an early morning argument Monday.

Roberto Rodriguez, 57, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

According to HPD, an "argument occurred between two individuals. Argument turned physical when suspect brandished a handgun and fired a single round that struck the complainants left arm."

The 44-year-old man first told police on Monday that at 3:45 a.m. he was walking on the street when he heard what sounded like a gunshot, and felt pain in his arm.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call at about 4:15 a.m. at Maunalua Bay Beach Park. Paramedics treated the man, and transported him to the hospital in stable condition, with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

"Through investigation, the suspect was identified, located, and arrested without incident," according to HPD.

Rodriguez is in custody and city prosecutors have 48 hours from the time of arrest to charge him or release him pending investigation.

HPD detectives are investigating the case as a possible attempt at second-degree murder.