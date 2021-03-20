HPD looking for 2 suspects who tried to run over officer

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

Mar. 20—Honolulu police are looking for two suspects who allegedly tried to run over an officer in the Kalihi area with a stolen vehicle.

Officers with the Honolulu Police Department saw the suspects, a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, driving in the stolen vehicle around 2 p.m. today.

The police attempted to stop the vehicle while on foot, and the driver of the stolen vehicle "disregarded the officers' commands to stop and sped directly toward an officer causing him to jump out of the way to avoid being it, " HPD stated in a report.

The suspects hit another vehicle and fled the scene.

HPD has opened a first-degree attempted murder case. Other offenses in the case include unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and second-degree auto theft.

