HPD, partners working to stop wave of fentanyl deaths

Jun. 13—In the aftermath of a mass fentanyl overdose that killed two men and hospitalized three others, Honolulu police are partnering with state and federal officials to raise awareness and target marketers of the deadly drug.

One gram of fentanyl can create 500 lethal doses, Maj. Mike Lambert of the police department's narcotics/vice unit told the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday. By comparison, a gram of methamphetamine can kill five people.

There were 60 fatal fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii last year, according to the state Department of Health.

"The big deal is that a kilo and a half has the ability to create 700,000 lethal doses ... it doesn't take a lot," Lambert said during a presentation on the department's efforts to curtail the spread of the deadly drug. Last year was the first time HPD started tracking fentanyl

seizures. The powder or liquid form is consumed pure, smoked on aluminum foil or mixed with methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin or counterfeit prescription drugs.

"Why more people don't die, just like any other substance, it depends on the person's body. Somebody that is larger ... will probably have a higher durability," said Lambert. "The issue is that a pill is one

size fits all. Whether you are 5 feet tall and 100 pounds or 6 feet tall and 300 pounds, it's cheap. It creates a big profit margin for drug trafficking operations."

There is no state statute to prosecute drug dealers who deliver a fatal dose, and HPD works with the U.S. Department of Justice to target those who sell a fatal high. DOJ is very keen to prosecute fentanyl dealers, especially those who are armed.

In November an Ewa Beach man, Rajesh Bhatti, aka Ryan, who allegedly supplied and smoked fentanyl with his friend who died from the high, is being prosecuted in federal court for possession with intent to distribute. In February a 25-year-old Waikiki man, Rayshaun "Nova" Ducos, charged by federal prosecutors of selling a bag of cocaine to a Kaneohe Marine that caused him to overdose and die, was ordered held without bail.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are investigating Ducos and other "identified and unidentified subjects, regarding the distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances, and conspiracy," according to the federal complaint.

Joseph Iseke, 44, of Kailua was pronounced dead at the scene after Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to

a call at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort at about 6:30 a.m. June 4 regarding a possible overdose case with multiple victims.

They found five victims: Iseke; two men ages 40 and 53, who were treated and taken to a hospital in critical condition; and two women, ages 53 and 47, who were hospitalized in serious

condition.

The other man who overdosed was Steven Berengue, 53, of Kailua-Kona, who died at a hospital.

Fentanyl is involved in 70% of drug poisonings nationwide, and 6 in 10 illegal opioids tested positive for fentanyl last year, according to the DEA.

Lambert said if you see a drug user who can't be woken up, is choking, gurgling or emitting snoring sounds, is slow, weak, or not breathing and has difficulty staying awake, seek immediate medical attention. Every HPD patrol officer is equipped with Narcan, which costs $50-$75 a dose. It is available at Walgreens, Lambert said.

On March 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, a

4 milligram naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter, nonprescription, use — the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription, according to a release.

Commissioner Gerard "Jerry" Gibson asked Lambert if "hotels and other business should be carrying Narcan?" which is also known commercially as

naloxone.

"You don't need a prescription for it. It is costly but what is the cost of someone's life?" Lambert said.

Commissioner Elizabeth Char reminded the public that they can visit the

Hawaii Health and Harm

Reduction website and sign up to receive two free doses through the mail.

HPD is working with the Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and the Department of Health Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division on "prevention, diversion and enforcement."

Fentanyl is manufactured in China, sent to South America and Mexico for processing, and then taken to market in America. There is no evidence to suggest fentanyl is being manufactured in Hawaii.

On Wednesday, Gov. Josh Green signed Senate Bill 671, which legalizes possession of fentanyl test strips by exempting them from the definition of drug paraphernalia in the uniform Controlled Substances Act, and which also defines a fentanyl test strip.

Senate Bill 671 was passed by the state Legislature this session and was sent to Green on April 18.

The Honolulu City Council is considering Bill 28, "Relating to Naloxone." The measure, introduced by Council member Tyler Dos Santos-­Tam, requires bars, nightclubs and other high-risk venues to maintain doses of naloxone, the opioid reversal medication.

"HPD is doing everything we can so it's not a bigger issue than it already is," said Lambert.