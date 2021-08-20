HPD release video of suspects wanted for deadly shooting

The AV Club

They’re coming to get you: an army of COVID movies, swarming film festivals with the unstoppable momentum of a legion of the undead. Movies made during the 2020 quarantine have a few key tells. Are the actors separated by screens, as in Natalie Morales’ Language Lessons? Or are they outside and six feet apart from one another, like in Zoe Lister-Jones’ How It Ends? And those are just the movies that decline to mention the state of the world. As I noted back in March, SXSW was full of films that