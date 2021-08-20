HPD release video of suspects wanted for deadly shooting
DO YOU KNOW THEM? Further investigation determined the pickup truck the suspects were driving at the time of the shooting was stolen earlier this month.
DO YOU KNOW THEM? Further investigation determined the pickup truck the suspects were driving at the time of the shooting was stolen earlier this month.
Will we see Bill O'Brien be a head coach again?
Jaycee Horn was the Carolina Panthers’ first-round pick in 2021 and should start at cornerback
Photos and videos of children and families have gone viral on social media after the Taliban took over Kabul, Afghanistan.
A group of out-of-towners were trying to enjoy a meal when two suspects attempted to rob them at gunpoint. They all complied with the demands, but one gunman still opened fire, killing an off-duty officer.
They’re coming to get you: an army of COVID movies, swarming film festivals with the unstoppable momentum of a legion of the undead. Movies made during the 2020 quarantine have a few key tells. Are the actors separated by screens, as in Natalie Morales’ Language Lessons? Or are they outside and six feet apart from one another, like in Zoe Lister-Jones’ How It Ends? And those are just the movies that decline to mention the state of the world. As I noted back in March, SXSW was full of films that
The quest to prevent batteries – rich in raw materials such as cobalt, lithium and nickel – ending up as a mountain of waste Batteries at a factory in Nanjing in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, which makes lithium batteries for electric cars. Photograph: STR/AFP via Getty Images A tsunami of electric vehicles is expected in rich countries, as car companies and governments pledge to ramp up their numbers – there are predicted be 145m on the roads by 2030. But while electric vehicles can play an
"Happy to be vaxxed," she announced on her Instagram story.View Entire Post ›
The nine House centrists pressing for a quick vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal are doubling down on their position that the House should pass the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure bill before moving to the Democrat-only $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package. Why it matters: After a week of pressure from White House officials — as well as their own Democratic congressional leaders — the nine centrist lawmakers are not dropping their demands.Stay on top of the latest market trends
Writer/producer Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, who recently helmed the Ice-T action film Equal Standard, was shot to death in New York City late on Thursday night. Bryan was sitting in his new Mercedes-Benz when the incident occurred at 11:15, the New York Post reported. “MFs Killed my friend last night,” Ice-T wrote in a tweet Friday night above a photo […]
Bill Goldberg was seemingly retired, dabbling in acting and far removed from the days of his reign as undefeated champion in WCW or WrestleMania winner for WWE. Fast forward five years, and 15-year-old Gage Goldberg stood in the aisle during a recent episode of “Raw” in a staredown and ready to throw down with WWE champion and his dad’s rival, Bobby Lashley. “Now, he’s involved in it,” Bill Goldberg said, laughing.
The Lions lack of depth and inept, sloppy play in the first half was tough to watch
I didn't buy one, but 10 days and 600 miles revealed some truths about daily driving the 2021 Bronco.
After being beaten by Taliban guards while trying to get to the British evacuation centre, man in hiding tells <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/author/holly-bancroft">Holly Bancroft</a> he is now pleading for help from Foreign Office
Carlisle Auctions is offering this vintage truck.
HPD SWAT officers said the man barricaded himself after allegedly shooting his wife in the leg.
Liquid oxygen used to clean water is also needed to treat coronavirus patients.
An In-N-Out Burger restaurant was evacuated by Fresno police after a man walked in with a firearm on Friday afternoon.
A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside of his Washington D.C. high school Wednesday as his father waited to pick […] The post DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another appeared first on TheGrio.
Police in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said they identified a suspect in an assault investigation that appears tied to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who said he was attacked while taking photos with people at his hotel last week near his cyber symposium on 2020 election fraud claims.
"I'm sorry my skin color bothered you, but me and my people are never leaving," one of the victims told the woman before she was sentenced on federal hate crime charges.