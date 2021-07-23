HPD releases video of suspect wanted in Galleria shooting

Bravo

Kandi Burruss recently took a trip to Las Vegas, where wild parties — and wild prints — ensued. In her Instagram shares from the trip, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member proved that she had just the bikini for a poolside bash where guests were spraying champagne and dancing on the furniture. In one post, Kandi showed a video of herself, her husband Todd Tucker, and a group of friends partying at Encore Beach Club. "Trippin' with the Tuckers," the singer wrote, via hashtag. Kandi wore a h