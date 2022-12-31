HPD steps up staffing, enforcement on Oahu to usher in 2023

Dec. 30—Honolulu police are increasing staffing on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and encouraging partygoers to drive sober, abide by fireworks laws and not park on the side of the freeway to watch pyrotechnics.

At this time a year ago, between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, Honolulu police received about 800 calls, making one arrest and issuing 32 citations, Capt. James Slayter told reporters Thursday during a news conference at Honolulu Police Department headquarters.

The city's firecracker permit sales wrapped up last week, with 13, 679 permits issued. "Just as a reminder to the public, as far as the law goes, a permit is required for commercial fireworks that are legal. They are only to be used between 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year's Day, " said Slayter. "The permit only allows you to use those fireworks that you legally purchased."

Fireworks-related arrests hinge on police seeing someone setting off an illegal firework or catching a person in possession. Video evidence and sworn statements from witnesses can be helpful in such cases. Anyone found using or in possession of less than 25 pounds of illegal fireworks could face a fine of $200 to $2, 000. Anyone caught selling, in possession of or using more than 25 pounds of illegal fireworks could face a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in jail and a $10, 000 fine.

"Adults can be held liable for allowing minors to use illegal fireworks, " Slayter said. Addressing "the big takeaway on the fireworks, " he added, "They're dangerous. ... You could unintentionally cause loss of life or property. We need to be considerate of our neighbors."

Plainclothes officers will support uniformed patrol officers Saturday night and early Sunday morning, looking for illegal fireworks in Oahu neighborhoods.

What's more, through December, Slayter said, about 3 % of calls for police service are related to fireworks concerns and complaints. From last year to this year, he said, there has been about a 30 % decrease in calls related to fireworks.

In regard to annual New Year's concerns about roadway safety, Slayter said last year, from 6 p.m. New Year's Eve to 6 a.m. New Year's Day, there were 51 traffic collisions on Oahu and 11 impaired-driving arrests, and police issued more than 60 citations for speeding.

As of Saturday there were 54 traffic fatalities on Oahu this year, according to Honolulu Police Department figures. There were 46 traffic fatalities in 2021 and 52 in 2020. Eleven of this year's fatalities were alcohol-related, compared with seven in 2021 and 16 in 2020. Nine of the deaths this year were connected to drugs, compared with 20 in 2021 and 15 in 2020.

As of Dec. 22, Honolulu police had made 2, 568 arrests this year for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, 125 of which were this month. In 2021 there were 2, 539 arrests with 131 arrests by Dec. 22. Police plan to set up sobriety checkpoints, plus freeway and street patrols this weekend.

Additionally, police are urging motorists to refrain from parking on the side of the busy roadways to watch fireworks displays. In 2021, social media posts depicted many vehicles parked along freeway stretches as police received reports of people gathering at dangerous vantage points. "Last year the freeway was a big issue, " said HPD Chief Arthur "Joe " Logan. "Be concerned about all those other individuals out there on the highway. Do not park on the freeways."

Logan told reporters that he is hopeful for a "very safe and fun " celebration. "This is all about all of you being able to have an enjoyable New Year's Eve celebration into the new year, " said Logan. "But do it safely—taking care and being cognizant of your neighbors that are out there—and don't do anything dangerous."