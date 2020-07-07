HPN Select Announces President Retirement and Succession Plan

Mark Lederhos Appointed President Effective June 10, 2020

Mark Vernon Announces Plan to Retire as President and Serve as President Emeritus through Q3

BOSTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HPN Select announced that its Board of Managers elected Mark Lederhos to succeed Mark Vernon as President. Mr. Vernon, who has served as President since 2016 announced his retirement as President. He will remain with the company in the role of President Emeritus through Q3 of 2020.

"Having announced my retirement," said Vernon. "I feel this is the right time for a leadership change so that we can facilitate a seamless transition. It has been my honor and privilege to serve this great organization. In the future, I intend to focus my energy on issues of social justice."

"On behalf of the HPN Select Board of Managers, I am pleased to announce Mark Lederhos as our next President," said Chuck Wehrwein, EVP, and Chief Operating Officer at HPN. "Mark Lederhos is a proven and respected leader who I am confident will successfully guide the company through its next stage of growth."

Mr. Lederhos joins Select after serving as Senior Vice President at the Housing Partnership Network (HPN), where he oversaw innovation and monitored the performance of HPN's portfolio of social enterprises. Before HPN, he held senior-level positions in several early and mid-stage businesses in multiple business sectors. His proven ability to effectively grow organizations in tough environments will be valuable to Select.

"The HPN Select Board of Managers and I have the utmost confidence that Mark Lederhos will successfully guide Select through its next iteration and beyond. We are excited to have him join us in this role, and we look forward to what he will bring to the company as President," stated Chuck Wehrwein, EVP, and Chief Operating Officer at HPN. HPN is a majority shareholder in HPN Select. "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Mark Vernon for his tenure as President. Under his leadership, the company has created a solid foundation for the future. I would also like to thank Mark for continuing as the company's President Emeritus and facilitating the change in leadership during the transition period."

Mr. Lederhos stated, "I am excited to be named the next President of HPN Select and want to thank Chuck and the Board for the confidence they have placed in me to lead this organization. I look forward to working with Mark Vernon as President Emeritus and benefiting from his experience as we work to grow the company. It is our objective to make this transition as seamless as possible to our customers."

HPN Select is a national procurement solution for HPN and NeighborWorks members — organizations that share a common goal of helping people live in a cleaner, safer, healthier, and more affordable homes. Our goal is to ensure the future of procurement, including for affordable housing, is simpler, more streamlined, and built for sustainability and efficiency. We're working to help developers and owner-managers connect with vendors in ways that make it easier to access quality and nationally available products at a fair price. And we're enabling greater visibility and transparency in buying decisions and smarter dollar allocations. HPN Select, simplifying the path to procurement.

