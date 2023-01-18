HPP Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:HPPHB) Dividend Will Be MYR0.0075

HPP Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HPPHB) will pay a dividend of MYR0.0075 on the 7th of March. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.6%.

HPP Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, HPP Holdings Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 56.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

HPP Holdings Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the dividend has been unstable but with a relatively short history, we think it may be a bit early to draw conclusions about long term dividend sustainability. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was MYR0.02, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.015. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 25% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. It's not great to see that HPP Holdings Berhad's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 8.3% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On HPP Holdings Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about HPP Holdings Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for HPP Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is HPP Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

