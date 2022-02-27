Is HPQ-Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should HPQ-Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is HPQ-Silicon Resources' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When HPQ-Silicon Resources last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$4.5m. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$5.7m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 10 months from September 2021. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be a lot longer. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is HPQ-Silicon Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

HPQ-Silicon Resources didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. With the cash burn rate up 26% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of HPQ-Silicon Resources due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can HPQ-Silicon Resources Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, HPQ-Silicon Resources shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

HPQ-Silicon Resources' cash burn of CA$5.7m is about 4.9% of its CA$117m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About HPQ-Silicon Resources' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of HPQ-Silicon Resources' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for HPQ-Silicon Resources (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

