HPRC Signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration

June 6, 2022 /3BL Media/ -We are excited to announce that the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) has become a signatory of the Circular Plastics Alliance (CPA) declaration. The Circular Plastics Alliance is an initiative formed under the European Strategy for Plastics in a Circular Economy to help plastics value chains boost the EU market for recycled plastics to 10 million tonnes by 2025. The CPA membership covers the full plastics value chain and includes over 300 organizations representing industry, academia and public authorities.

“The vision of the Circular Plastics Alliance to advance a circular economy for plastics and increase the use of recycled plastics is extremely well aligned with the vision of the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council,” says Steven Meun, Executive Director of HPRC Europe. “All of the topics that CPA is working on – including design for recycling, optimized collection and sorting, uptake of recycled content and research on recycling technologies – are all topics that HPRC is also actively working on. By signing CPA’s declaration, we have a unique opportunity to bring healthcare-specific insights to the alliance and make meaning contributions to its operational work. Conversely, there is an opportunity for HPRC to learn and apply best practices from other industries to our work in healthcare.”

In Europe, HPRC is currently engaged in project work focused on stakeholder engagement with hospitals to better understand current recycling programs and barriers to recycling healthcare plastics, test collection and sorting protocols, and research EU regulatory requirements for healthcare plastic waste.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. HPRC is made up of brand leading and globally recognized members including Amcor, Baxter, BD, Boston Scientific, DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Freepoint Ecosystems, Gore Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Nelipak Healthcare Packaging, Paxxus, Plastic Ingenuity, Ravago Recycling Group, Remington Medical, Sartorius, Sonoco Healthcare, Sterimed, Stryker, ThermoFisher Scientific, and Westfall Technik. The council convenes biannually at meetings hosted by an HPRC member that regularly include stakeholder engagement events and facility tours to further learning and knowledge sharing opportunities through first-hand demonstration of best practices in sustainable product and packaging design and recycling processes. For more information, visit www.hprc.org and follow HPRC on LinkedIn.

About Circular Plastics Alliance

The Circular Plastics Alliance aims to boost the EU market for recycled plastics to 10 million tonnes by 2025. The alliance covers the full plastics value chains and includes over 300 organisations representing industry, academia and public authorities. The Circular Plastics Alliance is open to all public and private actors from European plastics value chains that are ready to actively contribute to delivering on the declaration of the alliance. To join the alliance, an organisation must sign the declaration, committing it to the alliance’s shared vision and to contributing to its operational work. Learn more at the Circular Plastics Alliance website.

