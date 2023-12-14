HPS is seeing more robotics enthusiasts than ever before

Team Krash has qualified to compete in the Michigan FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship beginning Friday at Parker Middle School in Howell.

Approximately 70 teams are expected to attend.

Teams Krash, Kudos, and Kaos qualified based on their performances at various competitions. Five teams in total from Parker Middle School and Highlander Way Middle School participated in the season, which began in September and ends this weekend. The Steel Eagles and Static Eagles from Hartland also qualified for the state championships.

This year’s FTC game will see student-built robots navigate a playing field to collect pixels for points, said Kevin Carstensen, advisor for the five Howell teams and engineer and director of operations for Rheem, a commercial water heater and boiler manufacturer.

Carstensen helped to establish the Michigan FTC in Howell 10 years ago, and has worked with students, including his own children, in the program ever since.

“It’s been a great opportunity for these students,” said Carstensen, who indicated this fall has garnered the highest number of participating students in the Howell program's history. “It’s fun to watch them learn not just about robots, but so many other skills. We try to get as many students involved as we can.”

The middle school teams typically gather about three days and 10 hours a week to work on their projects, beginning in September. Teams that advance in competitions by December may work 15 or more hours per week to finalize their presentations.

Three teams from HPS have won state championships, and one captured a national championship in the last decade, Carstensen said. The top four teams from this weekend will head to the national championship next month in Houston.

An array of parent leaders and mentors help students during the FTC season. Parents are separated into sub-groups to help with building, programming and business responsibilities. The business side of the project teaches students sales and marketing skills.

“Our parent mentors help guide activities and can help direct ways for raising money for the team, but the students are responsible for all of it,” Carstensen said.

He estimated 30 to 40 percent of middle school participants elect to compete on similar robotics or STEM project teams in high school. While many of FTC team members may not consider robotics or engineering as a career, the skills they learn can help them both during their school, and for years afterword.

“I work in the industry and we’re teaching them things that I still use,” Carstensen said. “It’s just a great activity.”

Learn more at ftc-events.firstinspires.org.

