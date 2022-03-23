HPTNWS-03-23-22 DOG

Mar. 23—HIGH POINT — Police have arrested a High Point woman after the body of a dog that had been starved to death was found last week at an intersection southeast of downtown.

The male, dark brindle pit mix was found in a crate about 8:30 p.m. March 18 at the intersection of Oakland Place and Monroe Place. High Point Police Department investigators determined the dog had been left at the edge of the road the previous night.

The dog "was partially covered in a blanket and a dirty bowl was left as well," according to a police incident report.

Police found that the dog had an implanted microchip and was recently adopted.

Fatima Jordan Bell, 46, was charged with felony killing an animal by starvation, according to a police arrest report. The arrest was made without incident, and bond was set as a written promise to appear.