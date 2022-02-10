HPU inaugurates police force

Feb. 9—HIGH POINT — High Point University has established a campus police department and hired a name familiar in local law enforcement circles to serve as its first police chief.

Debra Duncan, a longtime law enforcement officer who was the first female captain for the High Point Police Department 24 years ago, started as campus police chief last month. She will lead a police contingent that will include officers who will be armed, according to the university.

Duncan left High Point in 2001 to become the campus police chief at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. She later became chief of police in Monroe, southeast of Charlotte, from 2006-13 and followed that with election to the Monroe City Council, where she served from 2013-17, after her retirement as police chief.

Before being hired as HPU police chief, Duncan worked as a law enforcement consultant with D. Stafford and Associates, a national firm specializing in campus security.

Duncan said that one of her goals as chief is to maintain positive relationships among students, faculty, staff and the community.

"This is a perfect opportunity for me to come back and end my law enforcement career where I started it," she said. "High Point was my home for 21 years — I've never lived anywhere longer."

The establishment of a police force and hiring of Duncan reflect the outcome of an examination of security on campus, HPU said in a statement to The High Point Enterprise.

"Campus safety and security are HPU's top priorities, and the university has a culture of continuous improvement across every aspect of campus," university officials said. "As campuses across the country have moved to a campus police team model, the university has also explored this possibility for several years."

HPU has long had a campus security force. The new police department will have different divisions, and officers will have the power "to make arrests if necessary," the university said in its statement.

Duncan started her law enforcement career in 1980 as an entry-level officer with the High Point Police Department. She worked her way into leadership positions as Crime Stoppers coordinator, uniformed patrol division training supervisor and patrol commander. She served as a liaison between the High Point Police Department and HPU from 1990-2001 while a city police officer.

