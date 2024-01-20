HRBT and VDOT to host career expo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Build Your Future! Hampton Roads Construction Hiring Expo takes place Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Hampton Roads Connector Partners (HRCP) and the Virginia Department of Transportation Hampton Roads District (VDOT) are seeking to fill over 300 jobs including various skilled trades and professional engineering positions.

The event will offer on-the-spot interviews, resume building and online application assistance.

Additionally, there will be on-the-job training opportunities available. Organizers encourage recent high school, college, and trade school graduates as well as general local career seekers to attend.

The hiring expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Virginia Peninsula Community College, 600 Butler Farm Road in Hampton.

To register for the event click here.

